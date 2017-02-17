After mocking the judgement as absurd and a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, he consequently called on the members of the party to leave the PDP for Sheriff and move ahead to form a new party.
The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 17, 2017
The C of A decision is absurd.Its time for us to gut the PDP,leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 17, 2017
