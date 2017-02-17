The decision by the Court of Appeal in PH to recognise Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the Nat. Chairman of the PDP is a victory for @MBuhari February 17, 2017

The C of A decision is absurd.Its time for us to gut the PDP,leave its carcass for the treacherous mole called Sheriff and form a new party. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) February 17, 2017

Fani-Kayode has continued to express his displeasure at the Appeal Court judgement which recognised Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.After mocking the judgement as absurd and a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, he consequently called on the members of the party to leave the PDP for Sheriff and move ahead to form a new party.