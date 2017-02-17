 Update: Time to leave PDP for Sheriff, create a new party - Fani-Kayode | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Fani-Kayode has continued to express his displeasure at the Appeal Court judgement which recognised Ali Modu Sheriff as the legitimate chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

After mocking the judgement as absurd and a victory for President Muhammadu Buhari, he consequently called on the members of the party to leave the PDP for Sheriff and move ahead to form a new party.

