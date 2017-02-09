The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday told protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress as well as their civil society allies that Nigerians should not expect any gain without some levels of pain.Osinbajo said this while receiving representatives of the protesters in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Placard-wielding protesters had earlier besieged the Supreme Court end of the Presidential Villa in continuation of the nationwide #IStandWithNigeria protests.They were however stopped by security operatives from entering the seat of power.Osinbajo later sent emissary, asking that the protesters choose about 20 representatives that will be allowed to come and meet with him inside.He was joined by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, to receive the protesters.The protesters were led to the meeting by the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba; and the President of TUC, Kaigama Boboi.They jointly presented an 18-point demands to the Acting President.Osinbajo spoke at length on the efforts being made by the Federal Government to tackle corruption and revamp the economy among others.He however pleaded with Nigerians to show more understanding as, according to him, nothing good comes easy.“There is no gain without some pains, there is no way you will eat an omelet without breaking an egg,” he said.While commending the protesters for taking what he called the laudable campaign to the seat of power on behalf of Nigerians, Osinbajo said democratically elected government must constantly report to the people and display accountability.He said that was why the present administration would look into the demands made by the workers with a view to taking positive actions on them.