James Ibori, former governor of Delta state who returned to the country on Saturday after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK, is currently with the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.It was gathered that he was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the secret police.An official who spoke with newsmen said it should not be interpreted as an “arrest”.“It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general, Lawal Daura, upon his arrival. He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs,” the operative said.