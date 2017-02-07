 UNILAG introduces dress code for students | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
University of Lagos management has introduced a dress code for the students of the institution to curb the indecent dressing among the male and female students.


This was made known on a notice pasted in the school which stated clearly that lecturers and administrators are empowered to correct/exclude students from lectures and official business when they are not properly dressed.


