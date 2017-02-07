This was made known on a notice pasted in the school which stated clearly that lecturers and administrators are empowered to correct/exclude students from lectures and official business when they are not properly dressed.
UNILAG introduces dress code for students
This was made known on a notice pasted in the school which stated clearly that lecturers and administrators are empowered to correct/exclude students from lectures and official business when they are not properly dressed.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.