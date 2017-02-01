The deportees are people whose papers have expired and prisoners whose jail terms are nearing completion.
Spokesman of the South-West zone of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye said details of their offences are sketchy at the moment.
"We expect that when they arrive in the country, we would be able to know the real reason for their deportation. The aircraft is expected to arrive in the country at 5am at the Murtalal Muhammed International Airport."
They should all come back home to chop the remaining suffering they left behind. They ran away to UK to commence their negative attitudes over there without them knowing that UK will not tolerate such character of fake documents and others. Do they think there is Oluwole there, like you have in Lagos and every other place in Nigeria. I will advised the state government of each and every one of them to immediately send them to the farm before they all become armed robbers and harlots.ReplyDelete