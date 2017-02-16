Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) died in an auto crash along the Taraba- Benue federal highway on Thursday.The deceased persons were returning back home from Taraba State when the crash occurred..The corps members, who were part of the 2016 Batch B Stream 2 of the NYSC scheme, died after the 21- day orientation exercise in Taraba.Other passengers in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were taken to a clinic close to the scene of the accident.The bus was conveying mostly youth corps members from Taraba to Benue State before it lost control after hitting a pothole and veered off the road into the bush.