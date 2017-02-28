Music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, has donated N3.5 million to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), Nigeria, to support humanitarian interventions.The commission stated this in a statement yesterday by UNHCR’s External Relations Officer, Mr. Hanson Tamfu.He said the donation from the 2face Foundation was to support the commission in providing life-saving support to families forcibly displaced in Nigeria and across the continent, adding that the musician pledged his continuous support to UNHCR in its assistance to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).The statement quoted Tuface as saying: “I am proud to support the UN Refugee Agency because of its record of being at the fore front of displacement emergencies.“I want to help people who have been forced to flee their homes because of different issues. I care about them and this donation is one of such efforts. We plan to hold a major charity concert in June to raise money while offering my music and talents to the world for donations towards this noble cause.“I am confident in UNHCR because it knows how to make a difference in the lives of millions of women, children and men who have lost everything but hope.”UNHCR’s Director of the Africa Bureau Mr. Valentin Tapsoba thanked Tuface for his generosity.He said having someone of Tuface’s calibre, who recognises people’s needs, was encouraging.