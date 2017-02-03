President Donald Trump is planning to sign an executive order that will make government stop funding organisations in support of abortion and homosexuality.The Nation, a newspaper in the US, said it obtained a document which appears to be the new order.The draft order seeks to create wholesale exemptions for people and organisations who claim religious or moral objections to same-sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion, and trans identity, and it seeks to curtail women’s access to contraception and abortion through the Affordable Care Act.“Sexual relations are properly reserved for such a marriage, male and female and their equivalents refer to an individual’s immutable biological sex as objectively determined by anatomy, physiology, or genetics at or before birth, and that human life begins at conception and merits protection at all stages of life,” the document reads.On religious grounds, the document provides total exemption for people or groups who do not provide employee health insurance that includes contraception, currently mandated under the Affordable Care Act.Quoting legal experts, the publication said if signed, the order would likely violate the Establishment Clause of the US constitution, which is commonly referred to as the separation of church and state.The newspaper said when it contacted, Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, he declined to make comments “ahead of the executive orders that we may or may not issue”.“We have nothing on that front now,” he was quoted as saying.