Andrew Puzder, President Donald Trump's choice for labour secretary, has withdrawn his nomination.CNN reports that Puzder, the CEO of the company that owns the Hardee's and Carl's Jr. fast-food chains, faced fierce opposition mostly from Democrats in part related to his position on labour issues as well as the fact that he employed an undocumented immigrant housekeeper.Announcing his withdrawal, Puzder said, "After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor.""I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."I also thank my family and my many supporters -- employees, businesses, friends and people who have voiced their praise and hopeful optimism for the policies and new thinking I would have brought to America as Secretary of Labor. While I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team."