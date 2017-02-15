Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump has thrown the social media into frenzy after posting a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, President Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her.The first daughter posted the picture on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with the message, "A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!"While the picture earned Trump plenty of kudos from supporters of her father on social media, others said she hadn't earned the right to sit behind the desk.Ivanka sat next to Trudeau during a roundtable meeting with female executives from the U.S. And Canada on Monday.Shortly after his father, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, tongues have been wagging concerning Ivanka, being more powerful than the First lady, Melania Trump. Ivanka seems most cherished out of the President's children as he gushes over her everytime.