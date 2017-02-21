The Donald Trump administration has issued tough guidelines to widen the net for deporting illegal immigrants from the United States, and speed up their removal.Undocumented immigrants arrested for traffic violations or shop-lifting will be targeted along with those convicted of more serious crimes, the BBC reports.The memos do not alter U.S immigration laws, but take a much tougher approach towards enforcing existing measures.There are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S.The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) new blueprint leaves in place Obama-era protections for immigrants who entered the U.S illegally as children.But it expands the more restricted guidance issued under the previous administration, which focused its policy on immigrants convicted of serious crimes, threats to national security or those who had recently crossed the border.The DHS plans to hire an extra 10,000 agents for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and 5,000 more border patrol officers to enforce the new guidance.