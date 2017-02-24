United States President, Donald Trump, on Friday signed an executive order aimed at reducing the number of government regulations.“Excessive regulations are killing jobs, driving companies out of our country like never before, the measure orders government departments to establish task forces to recommend regulations to be eliminated or simplified.“Every regulation should have to pass a simple test: does it make life better or safer for American workers or consumers.“If the answer is ‘no’, we will be getting rid of it and getting rid of it quickly,” Trump said while signing the order.Trump’s focus on job creation includes efforts to reduce regulations that he claims put a burden on business.Executives of companies, who Trump said would benefit from the move, were on hand to witness the signing.NAN