“We have a president who is delusional in many respects, a pathological liar,” Sanders, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding that will make it very difficult for Congress to work with him.
“I know it sounds — it is very harsh. But I think that’s the truth.”
Also, in a series of tweets via his personal handle (@SenSanders), Sanders say: ''I disagreed with President Bush all the time. I never called him a pathological liar. He was just conservative. But, Trump lies all the time.''
