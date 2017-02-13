US Senator, Bernie Sanders has called President Trump “delusional” and a “pathological liar” Sunday, who is using his outrageous statements to distract from economic issues.“We have a president who is delusional in many respects, a pathological liar,” Sanders, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” adding that will make it very difficult for Congress to work with him.“I know it sounds — it is very harsh. But I think that’s the truth.”Also, in a series of tweets via his personal handle (@SenSanders), Sanders say: ''I disagreed with President Bush all the time. I never called him a pathological liar. He was just conservative. But, Trump lies all the time.''