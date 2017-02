The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

President of the United States, Donald Trump has dismissed the ‘ridiculous’ court ruling suspending travel ban imposed on Muslims from five Muslim-majority countries. Trump took to his Twitter handle as usually to lambaste the "so called judge" who gave the ruling.Details soon…