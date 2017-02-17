The Nigeria army on Thursday killed six suspected suicide bombers when they tried to storm into the town at the Mafa checkpoint, 9 kilometer to Maiduguri Capital.It was also learnt that the six Boko Haram militants came with three other suicide bombers who detonated their explosives at Muna motor park and Muna Dalti, a community located opposite an IDPs camp, killing two and injuring eight members of the civilian JTF.A civilian JTF, Ba’ani Aliko, told TheCable that the incident took place around 11.30pm at Muna motor park while the other attack occurred at Muna Dalti around 2.02am on Friday.Nine persons were killed, including the suicide bomber.The security agencies are yet to issue a statement.