



The Edo State Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday released results of the recounted ballot papers used for the September 28 governorship election.The APC won in all the four local government areas where the ballot papers were recounted.In its ruling on February 9, 2017, the three-man tribunal headed by Justice Ahmed Badamasi granted the prayers of the People’s Democratic Party and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by ordering the recount of ballot papers in Egor, Akoko-Edo, Etsako West and Etsako East local government areas.However, the ballot papers which held for two days could not be concluded following the expiration of the period given to the petitioners to prove their cases as only eight wards were counted in three local government areas while no ballot papers were recounted in Estako East local government.In the report signed by the Assistant Secretary to the tribunal, Buhari Sani, and given to parties in the case, the recounting exercise was concluded in Wards 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Etsako West Local Government Area, Wards 1 and 2 in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area and Ward 1 of Egor Local Government Area.The tribunal resumes sitting on Friday with INEC opening its defence of the case.