Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had a conversation during prayer session on Wednesday.BBC Hausa has translated the phone conversation between the two leaders.It was the first time the president's voice has been heard in public since he left for the UK more than a month ago on extended medical leaveAccording to BBC, here's how their conversation, which was put on speakerphone and played live to the audience at a prayer meeting in the northern city of Kano, went:Kano Governor: How is your health, sir?Pres Buhari: Glory be to God, I am feeling better.Crowd: God is great! (in a louder voice)Kano Governor: Sir, they could hear you answering the question.Pres Buhari: Convey my gratitude to them.Kano Governor: On Friday all the mosques in Kano will pray for you again.Pres Buhari: All Praises are due to God. May God accept it.Crowd: God is great! (in a louder voice)