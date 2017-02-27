A flight by Air Peace B737 aircraft was aborted on Monday morning after the plane with number 4P7198 suffered bust tyre at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.The aircraft was departing for Abuja at 10: 40 a.m. when the incident happened.A source onboard the plane said the aircraft was on top speed preparatory for take-off when the incident occurred.One of the passengers said the passengers were all disembarked and taken to another aircraft for the onward journey to Abuja.Confirming the incident, a source at the NCAA, said the incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. with no serious damage to the aircraft or injury to the passengers.He said the passengers onboard the aircraft were all disembarked and transferred to another plane.