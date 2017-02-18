Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe, who was once in a relationship with Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, is said to be eating well, despite sharing a general cell with over 50 inmates in Ikoyi Prison.Seun, who is accused of swindling some bureau de change operators, is also standing trial for stealing 9 iPhones from a shop in computer village.It is expected he will spend 30 days in prison, after which he will be prosecuted in court.