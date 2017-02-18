 Toyin Aimakhu's ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe eating well in prison | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe, who was once in a relationship with Nollywood actress, Toyin Aimakhu, is said to be eating well, despite sharing a general cell with over 50 inmates in Ikoyi Prison.


Seun, who is accused of swindling some bureau de change operators, is also standing trial for stealing 9 iPhones from a shop in computer village.

It is expected he will spend 30 days in prison, after which he will be prosecuted in court.

