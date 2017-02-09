Toke Makinwa has shown no signs of stopping her 'On Becoming' book sales/ African international tour, despite her estranged husband Maje Ayida's threat to sue.After her book reading and signing in Ghana, which went hitch-free with Ghanaian celebrities - Jackie Appiah, Ama Abebrese, Victoria Lebene, Ahuofe Patri, Vanessa Gyan - in attendance, Toke Makinwa now has Kenya as her next stop in the African International Tour.At the book reading/signing in Ghana, Toke gave insights on her book like never before, and said it was important people share certain experiences in their lives as a means of encouraging the public.