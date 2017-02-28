Tianjin TEDA manager, Jamie Pacheco, has refused to confirm reports that Brown Ideye has joined from Greek side Olympiakos.It has been widely reported that the Chinese Super League outfit, has agreed a £10m deal for the Super Eagles striker.Pacheco, whose team play Shandong Luneng in the league opener this Saturday, remains coy on the purported transfer.“The current players in the team are my players, the rest I cannot evaluate,” he told sports.enorth.com.cn“But one thing, the European news report Chinese football news everyday, including Wayne Rooney to China and the likes, or other renowned players to China, but a lot of information is false. Before the close of the transfer window, there are changes we will know. We wait and see.”Ideye himself has not said anything about the move, as he is still wearing Olympiakos colours on his Twitter page.