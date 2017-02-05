Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday vowed that perpetrators of the Southern Kaduna killings will go to prison.He spoke during the stone-laying ceremony of two military formations in Kafanchan by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai.The governor lamented that the recent unrest in Southern Kaduna was the 11th in series since 1980 without the prosecution of anyone for the killings and destruction of properties.Speaking on the military formations, El-Rufai said the state will provide the army with a temporary facility for immediate take-off of the Forward Operation Base (FOB) pending completion of the permanent site.He pledged the state will immediately commence survey of the military formation site land with a view to handing the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the army authorities.Buratai said the Army is in Southern Kaduna to restore peace and promised soldiers will not take sides while discharging their responsibility.While assuring that the Forward Operation Base will be ready in the next three months, the Chief of Army Staff said his men will not spare any trouble maker, no matter how highly or lowly placed.”We are not going to spare anyone that is fomenting trouble in the area no matter his standing,” the army chief said.Buratai also paid courtesy visits to the Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet and Emir of Jema’a, Alh Muhammadu Isah Muhammadu at their palaces.According to him: “The present crisis is coming to an end. Now, we have restored normalcy in the troubled areas. People have started coming back to their homes.“I was in Ninte this morning. I saw the farmers and the Fulani. I spoke with them on the need to live in peace with one another.“You can’t separate the farmers and the herdsmen. They have a long history of co-existence. So, they must live together. The better they live together the better for them and everyone,” he said.