The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has said that Nigeria was under policed because the police was under funded, a development, according to him had impeded the improvement of security in the country.He made the statement in Sokoto when Government Secondary School, Farfaru Old Boys Association (FOBA) ‎honoured him and seven others.Idris disclosed that the Force was working with the National Assembly for better allocation. “The Police is largely underfunded which is why Nigeria is also under-policed.”Aware of the deplorable state of Police quarters, he promised that these would be renovated, adding that “we are partnering with private developers to build 25,000 new houses for our personnel across the country. This will include the Shelter Afrique, which is an arm of the African Union.”Donating a building to the school on behalf of those honoured, IGP Idris said that government could not do it alone. “Private individuals and corporate organisations must must give their widows might in order to augment governments efforts.”‎Honoured along with the IGP were Dr. Mahe Dange; Mallam Muhammadu Zauro; former Director General of NIPS, Prof. Tijani Bande; Dr. Bello Aliyu; Dr. Ahmed Achida; Prof. Faruk Haruna and Alhaji Muhammadu Zagi.