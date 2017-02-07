In her first video after President Donald Trump‘s inauguration, former Democratic Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton declared support for women power.In the video shot during the opening of the 2017 Makers Conference, Hillary said, ''Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” she said.“We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly. So please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.”“Remember, you are the heroes and history-makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again – never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world,” she added.See video below: