A Pastor with the Deeper Life bible Church, Pastor Enoch Egwu, on Sunday warned members of the church against Ponzi schemes in the country.Addressing his congregation in Asaba, Delta State, Egwu described money doubling schemes as satanic, warning Christians against patronising them.Noting that the schemes are signs of the last days, the clergyman explained that they were satanic because they were not approved by the bodies regulating financial business in Nigeria.Thanking God that a popular scheme, MMM, has shut down, Egwu said, “We thank God that MMM has closed, others are there. If you are into any of them, you are not a child of God.“If you are doing any of them, come out. No economic theory is in support of Ponzi schemes in the country. The Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions are against it.”Similarly, the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman recently described the Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Movement, popularly called MMM as demonic.Recall that the Ponzi scheme had in December suspended its operation with the promise to resume on January 14, 2017.Despite resuming a day ahead of its scheduled resumption date, some participants have been unable to do withdrawals and apply for help as the Get Help Order, GH, was missing from their dashboard.