The Presidency has reacted to the planned nationwide protest against the Buhari-led APC government scheduled to hold on the 6th of February 2017 and spearheaded by pop star and African Queen crooner, Innocent Idibia, popularly called, 2face.The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Electronic Media, Lauretta Onochie has, Tuesday, called on the pop star to come on national TV to state his “beef with Pres. Buhari” instead of going on national newspapers to make his grievances known.According to her: “Nigerians would like 2Baba to explain the policies that he’s not happy with on National LIVE TV, as well as proffer alternative economic policies that would better serve all Nigerians. Not on newspapers that could have been written by anyone.”“That way, Nigerians will know it’s entirely his idea, that he understands what he’s doing, and acting in the interest of all Nigerians.Otherwise, we might assume that the protest is for those who miss the heist that happened under You know who. Nigerians are waiting. Thank you Sir”.However, in what seems like a response to the Presidency, 2face, in a statement he made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said that “the people have hoped for a better Nigeria since 1999 but things are not getting any better for the majority.We are still where we are – poor and desperate. I will no longer be quiet” Thanking Enough is Enough, the 2Face Foundation, his fellow artistes and Nigerians fully in support of the protest the star allayed the fear of some that he might have been influenced by some political machinations, saying the protest is not a platform for politician or labour unions to manipulate.“It is not a platform for politicians of any party to manipulate. I know you will still spin it but for one second leave your battles aside and just listen to people without trying to score cheap political points against one another. It is not a point scoring exercise. It is certainly not personal. It is not an organized labour platform.With all due respect to our comrades who have done much for Nigeria, this march is for the unrepresented. It is not a ‘my religion or tribe is better than yours’ matter. All our blood is red. I, Innocent Idibia, am a living example of a Nigerian who owes their success to Nigerians of every tribe and religion. None ask what religion or tribe I am before supporting me. I am grateful.”The statement also strictly spells out how the protest march will take place, with time and place, it will commence.“On Monday, February 6th, meet me at the National Stadium at 8AM and we’ll walk to the National Theatre – 2 national icons that epitomise our decline – as we state clearly and peacefully that #IStandWithNigeria and Nigeria must work for all of us and all of us must work for Nigeria.”