People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Frontier (PDPYF) has fired back at the Presidency for branding as “mischief makers” Nigerians who hold the opinion that Acting-President, Yemi Osinbajo, within 40 days has performed better than President Muhammadu Buhari did in 20 months.The opposition youth group, in a sarcastic series of tweets published on its official twitter handle (@PDPNYF), challenged the claims made by President Muhammadu Buhari’s political adviser, Babafemi Ojudu, that the peace-building efforts of the federal government in the Niger-Delta and the recent measures put in place to arrest the downward slipping of the Naira against the Dollar in the parallel market were directives Buhari gave from London.They insisted that President Buhari’s cabal was the problem plaguing the country.The PDP youths said: “The tide suddenly changed when President Muhammadu Buhari travelled out for health vacation. Nigerians are convinced and his version of the APC is the problem.“Buhari that was well and couldn’t address the Naira exchange rate to Dollar now giving such instructions from the sick bed? Impossible.“Buhari that was well and okay and couldn’t pay a visit to Niger Delta now giving instructions to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to take such action. Drama.”