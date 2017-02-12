Several transport vehicles travelling the East/West road, weekend, were robbed of their money and other valuable by suspected Fulani herdsmen, along Ohoror, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.The herdsmen numbering over 20, according to sources were seen in army camouflage uniform with sophisticated firearms and in a commando style robbing their victims who may have mistaken them for soldiers.The Fulani herdsmen who were said to have barricaded the road for over one hour, unleashed mayhem on travelers and could not be chased out of the road by security agents considering the time they had spent on the road.It could be recalled that few weeks ago residents of Ohoror community had protested, calling on the state and federal government and other security agents to assist them in quitting them from their farm land and community, but all were to no avail.A passenger who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “I have never experienced this any day, this people are not scared of either the security agents or anybody as they were taking their time to rob us without fear that security will come after them.“The Chairman of the community, Mr. Power Oba, said: “I wasn’t around when they stormed. But I was informed on phone that they barricaded the road at about 3p.m and disposed passengers of the valuables.”