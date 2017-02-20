Nigeria’s friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso in March have been confirmed.The matches were secured to prepare the Super Eagles for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and 2018 World Cup qualifying games.Media Officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye, revealed that the games had been finalized after a bit of uncertainty.“The two teams that the Super Eagles will play have been confirmed. Nigeria will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal on March 23rd and then meet Burkina Faso on the 27th,” Ibitoye said.“Both games will be in London and it will provide us with a stern test as we prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.“We had a few teams in mind, but we have finally received confirmation for Senegal and Burkina Faso. The Ghana deal didn’t work, presumably because they don’t have a coach now after Avram Grant resigned.“But all have been settled now, Senegal and Burkina Faso will be the two teams the Eagles will face in the March FIFA window,” he added.Senegal was eliminated in the quarter final of this year’s AFCON hosted by Gabon, while Burkina Faso got to the semi-final of the tournament.