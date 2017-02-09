Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has insisted that they are thinking about the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and not the 2018 World Cup qualifying double header against Cameroon.Rohr says that the game against Bafana Bafana is more pressing, as Nigeria will not play the newly-crowned African champions (http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/06/cameroon-defeat-egypt-win-afcon-2017/) until August.“I understand that Nigerians are concerned about our progress to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but don’t forget that we have not qualified for the AFCON since 2013 and the crucial game against South Africa is in June, so I want to focus on that,” Rohr told Completesportsnigeria.com.“We have six months between now and August when we play Cameroun. Between now and then we are going to play two friendly games, as well as the qualifier against South Africa. If we do well in those games, it will help our confidence against Cameroun,” Rohr said.The Super Eagles are drawn in Group E of the AFCON qualifiers with South Africa, Seychelles and Libya.They are top of their Group B of the World Cup qualifying Africa section with six points ahead of Cameroun with two points. Zambia and Algeria have one point each.