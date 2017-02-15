Sa'adu Abubakar the Sultan of Sokoto has described Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church as his 'brother'.The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III stated this at the birthday of Primate Ayodele in Lagos on Tuesday.The Sultan also lauded Ayodele’s support for the Muslim community.Abubakar III disclosed this on Tuesday during Ayodele’s birthday celebration at the church’s Isolo premises in Lagos state.The Sultan was represented by Alhaji Aminu Idris Yaro, the Sarkin Hausawan Lagos.He said, “I am a proud Muslim but when I see my Christian brothers extend their hands of fellowship to Muslims, it is a fulfillment of the scriptures.“Every Nigerian ought to promote unity in their communities regardless of their religious differences,” he advised.While quoting John 3:16, the Sarkin Hausawan noted that Christians need to follow the teaching there in and do according to the scriptures.“The primate is a brother from another mother,” he statedHe, however, urged other prominent men of God to speak more on unity of religion and show love to people from other religions.