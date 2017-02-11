No fewer than nineteen (19) students of the Polytechnic of Ibadan including their Students Union Government (SUG), President Oluwadamilola Peter Edema were arrested on Friday for assaulting policemen on duty at the Oyo State Police Command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.Edema, eight other executive members and their colleagues according to an Higher National Diploma (HND), student of the institution had gone to the police headquarters to bail two of their colleagues who were arrested by the police on Wednesday.But the police said there was no record of such arrest as claimed by the students.While confirming the Friday’s arrest of 19 students Saturday morning, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adekunle Ajisebutu said the SUG President and his colleagues who are still in their custody were misled because there was no record of arrest of the students they claimed they came to bail.He said the DPO in charge of Apete Police Station and that of Eleyele had informed him that there was no record of such arrest as claimed by the students.Ajisebutu said the SUG President and 18 others were arrested for assaulting policemen on duty, breaching of public peace and invading of the police headquarters on Friday.