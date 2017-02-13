Governors of the South-West geo-political zone will today, meet in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti ‎State capital, in continuation of their regular meetings aimed at ensuring regional integration.Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State Governor said the ‎meeting would be in furtherance of the resolve of the governors of the six states of the South-West to meet on a regular basis to continue to pursue a unified frame-work for tackling the development challenges of the region.Governor Ayodele Fayose will host other four governors in Ado.