 South-West Governors meet in Ado Ekiti | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » South-West Governors meet in Ado Ekiti

10:10 AM 0
A+ A-
Governors of the South-West geo-political zone will today, meet in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti ‎State capital, in continuation of their regular meetings aimed at ensuring regional integration.


Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State Governor said the ‎meeting would be in furtherance of the resolve of the governors of the six states of the South-West to meet on a regular basis to continue to pursue a unified frame-work for tackling the development challenges of the region.

Governor Ayodele Fayose will host other four governors in Ado.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top