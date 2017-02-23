Sone Aluko who marked his 28th birthday on Sunday, has reacted to his birthday snub from Fulham and it has not gone down well.
In the wake of their 3-0 loss to Tottenham in the FA Cup last 16 round on Sunday, the Nigeria international revealed he never got social media shout-out from the media team which is a tradition for celebrants.
Aluko who played for 66 minutes before being replaced by Gohi Bi Cyriac, admitted that he didn't note such a mistake until the club's media team apologised two days later for their ignorance.
A Harry Kane's hat trick dumped Slavisa Jokanovic's men out of the in the Craven Cottage.
Joke thing is I didn't realise until media team told me today and apologised. Actually said sorry like it's really that deep 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z1tWupdGG7— Sone Aluko (@sonealuko) February 21, 2017
All jokes a side I've had nothing but love from them since I got here so they get a pass and social media is really not important @FulhamFC— Sone Aluko (@sonealuko) February 21, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.