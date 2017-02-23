Sone Aluko who marked his 28th birthday on Sunday, has reacted to his birthday snub from Fulham and it has not gone down well.In the wake of their 3-0 loss to Tottenham in the FA Cup last 16 round on Sunday, the Nigeria international revealed he never got social media shout-out from the media team which is a tradition for celebrants.Aluko who played for 66 minutes before being replaced by Gohi Bi Cyriac, admitted that he didn't note such a mistake until the club's media team apologised two days later for their ignorance.A Harry Kane's hat trick dumped Slavisa Jokanovic's men out of the in the Craven Cottage.