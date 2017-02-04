Patrice Evra has admitted he was very close to re-joining Manchester United, but “a person at the club” blocked the transfer.Evra played for United between 2006 and 2014 and won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among 10 major trophies. He was keen on returning to Old Trafford last month and even held talks with Jose Mourinho.The 35-year-old has already signed for Marseille after leaving Juventus in the January transfer window.“I was very close to a return to Manchester United,” Evra told Sky Italia.“I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return.“Even the fans were enthusiastic and would have been delighted, but because I realised that they [the club] would not do anything I then asked my agent to look for other teams.“Marseille immediately won me over with their project and immediately created a great feeling.“We only spent one day to close the deal. They really treated me like a God, making it clear they had a great need for me.”