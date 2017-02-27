Sports Minister, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has called for an emergency meeting with the executive board members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).This was contained in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze.The meeting is scheduled to hold on February 28 in the Minister’s Conference Room at the National Stadium in Abuja by 11 a.m.In the statement, Dalung emphasized that attendance of all board members was mandatory.Although the agenda of the meeting was not stated, it might be to discuss Nigeria’s position on the forthcoming election into the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which will hold March 16 in Addis Ababa.NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, has publicly declared his support Ahmad Ahmad, the president of the Madagascan FA, to defeat incumbent Issa Hayatou in the March 16 elections.However, Dalung in a statement signed by his director of press, Tolu Makinde, said that whoever Pinnick supports or not are “his personal opinion and do not represent the position of the government and people of Nigeria.”