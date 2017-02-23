The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has taken over the party’s national, secretariat in Abuja.
This was coming nine months after he was chased away from the premises by suspected hoodlums.
The former governor of Borno State was accompanied to the secretariat by some of his loyalists, including Senator Buruji Kashamu.
