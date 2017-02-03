The strained relationship between SGF Babachir Lawal and the Nigerian senate seems to have taken a turn for the worse.This is as the SGF at the last minute opted out of his scheduled budget presentation and defence before the Senate Committee on Federal Character yesterday.Lawal was supposed to appear but in his stead was his Permanent Secretary, General Services in the Office of the SGF, Mohammed Bukar, to do the defence on behalf of the office.Minutes before 10a.m. when the defence was scheduled to take off, the permanent secretary on behalf of the the SGF informed the committee that he (SGF) would not be available for the exercise. Bukar was said to have told the committee that the SGF was away, attending the funeral of a relative outside Abuja.This got the senators angry and they turned away the permanent secretary without allowing him to make any presentation.Before then, the committee asked the SGF to communicate a new date when he will personally appear before for the defence.