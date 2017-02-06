Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero, has dropped a big hint, that he could leave the club at the end of the season.The Argentina international was left on the bench for the second consecutive Premier League fixture on Sunday, as they defeated Swansea City 2-1 at the Etihad.Aguero has lost his place to new signing Gabriel Jesus and although manager Pep Guardiola insists he is still part of his plans, the player will consider his future in May.“Yeah, fine, normal,” he said of his current situation when asked by Goal.“Sometimes this happens. When you’re on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we’ll see what happens with my future.”Asked about whether he has thought about changing clubs, Aguero replied: “No, no. I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months, afterwards we’ll see what the club wants to do with me.”Aguero signed a contract extension last January and has three years left on it.“In three years my contract is up, that’s why I say I’m happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and as I say the club will decide if I have a place here or not,” he added.Real Madrid has been linked with a summer move for the player recently.