The Senate Tuesday invited the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun to throw light on the vote of N2 billion discovered in the 2017 budget of the Housing Sector,Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disowned the money saying he knew nothing about how the vote crept into the Housing Sector budget.Fashola told the Senate committee on Housing that the Ministry of Finance may have inserted the money in the 2017 budgetary profile of the Ministry of Housing as its own initiative tagged under “Regional Housing Scheme.”Chairman of the committee, Senator Barnabas Gemade had wanted to know how the regional housing scheme came about.Fashola said; “I know as much of it as you do because it is not our initiative”.Apparently not satisfied, Gemade ordered the committee clerk to write the Minister of Finance, Adeosun to appear before the committee to explain how the N2 billion was inserted into the budget.