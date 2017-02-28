The local airport in Edo State, known as ‘Benin Airport’ is to be renamed ‘Oba Erediauwa Airport.'This was sequel to a motion moved on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, by the Senator representing Edo South, Mathew Urhoghide and seconded by Senator Jeremiah Oseni (Plateau South).Senator Urhoghide took his time to read the biography and achievements of the late Oba, stressing that, he was also instrumental to the creation of Edo State from the then Bendel State, “the role which necessarily made him the father of Edo State.”Urhoghide believed that, “late Oba Erediauwa’s memory is worth immortalizing when his achievements, numerous selfless services and contributions to Nigeria’s development of this outstanding Monarch which are worthy of emulation and commendation are taken into consideration”.He also stressed that, the airport was one and half kilometres away from the palace of the Oba of Benin and that the kingdom of the late Monarch was a host to the airport.The Senate, therefore, resolved to immortalize the late Monarch, by renaming the federal airport to ‘Oba Erediauwa Airport,’ Benin city.The Lawmakers also urged relevant Ministry, Department or Agency, vested with the duty of effecting the resolution of the motion, to do so, “in the earliest possible time”.