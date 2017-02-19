Senator Ben Murray Bruce has urged for a stop to the leadership tussle in the PDP, saying he has accepted Ali Modu Sheriff as the party's National Chairman.In a statement released during the weekend, he said: “Concerning the PDP, the current bickering is childish and irrelevant. I am not in support of any more litigation.“We will work with Ali Modu Sheriff and go to a convention. Right now, PDP is on a course towards destruction and abiding by the judgment of the court is the only thing that can save us.“In the first place, it is never the job of the judiciary to choose the leader of a party. I, therefore, call for an end to the fighting. And I am supporting Ali Modu Sheriff because it is the only way to preserve the party. Right now, what Nigeria has is a one-party state – there is no opposition.“Enough is enough. This is the time for PDP to unite, we are a formidable force!”