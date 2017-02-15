 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd show display affection on expensive yacht | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
"Starboy" singer, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez showed massive PDA over the weekend while chilling on a very expensive luxury yacht!


According to TMZ, renting the Leight Star yacht docked in Marina Del Rey, CA costs around $85k for a week and the drunk in love stars proved swapping spit with class is possible. See more photos after the cut.

Meanwhile, TMZ also reports that Gomez picked up the $30,000 bill for her boyfriend’s birthday 
bash at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood on Monday (Feb. 13). Abel’s guest list for the party included A$AP Rocky, French Montana, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Travis Scott, Migos, Quavo, and Bryson Tiller.

However, Gomez was unable to join her beau because she was in New York for Fashion Week. But she made sure to leave her credit card to handle all charges.

