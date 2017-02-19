Security operatives of the special task force, Operation Safe Haven, maintaining peace and security in Plateau and part of Bauchi state, have intercepted a baby factory syndicate.Commander of the task force, Major General Rogers Nicholas, said the group which specialises in producing babies for onward sales to other states of the federation was intercepted after intelligence report by the troop.According to him, the group comprised of eight men and three women operating in Jos, north central region of Nigeria.Giving details of their operation, one of the suspects said the group has a network spread across the country and they usually entice unsuspecting young ladies with mouth-watering offers and in other cases drug them with substances that lead to forced labour.As investigations continue into the activities of the syndicate, it is important for security outfits to extend its network across the states especially places where the babies are being sold, so as to apprehend those involved in the heinous crime.