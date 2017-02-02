Residents of Sapele on Monday decried the incessant power outage by the authorities of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).They also condemned the attendant crazy bills by BEDC.The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Hon Ejaife Odebala, elders and leaders of various political and non political groups in Sapele voiced their dissatisfaction, insisting on electricity for up to 18 hours daily.At a stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba, the speaker urged BEDC to stop bringing estimated bills.“Don’t take people for granted. Your actions show great disrespect for all of us. Sapele residents are paying bills. BEDC must provide meters to consumers. The officials must respond to fault reported by consumers. They must communicate. The irregularity in power supply has disrupted daily life” he said.Episcopal Vicar and Dean, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Sapele, Very Rev Father Christopher Ekabo suggested ways towards a lasting solution to the crisis.“At least 12 hours to 18 hours electricity should be given to Sapele. Anything less will not be good for the people. No more estimated bills. Prepaid meters should be made available to curb further collection of money by staffers of BEDC. The load shading should be done in a proper manner. The excuse of none payment of bills should be looked into” the priest said.He urged BEDC to make a formal and public apology for it actions.After a heated argument, the stakeholders agreed on eight hours of power for a start, subject to further improvement within the shortest possible time.