Scores of Sango-Ota rice sellers on Thursday stormed the Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, office of Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to continue their protest over the invasion of their shops by the men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday.The rice sellers were led by their coordinator, Alhaja Wakilat Salako.The rice sellers had alleged yesterday that the Customs operatives had invaded the over-60 shops in Sango-Ota rice market, broke into them and took away bags of rice and kegs of vegetable oil.They have however recounted on the number of bags of rice taken away by the Customs operatives.Salako said it was no longer 18,000 bags of rice that were taken away but 4,200.He said, “After the Area Commander, and the Divisional Police Officer calmed us down yesterday (Wednesday).“They told us to go back to the market and take the inventory of those bags of rice taken away by the Customs operatives, and we later discovered that it was not 18,000 bags but 4, 200 bags of rice.“We are here this morning to tell the governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, to help us retrieve the 4, 200 bags of rice and 478 kegs of vegetable oil taken away by the Customs operatives from the Federal Operation Unit, Ikeja, Lagos.”The traders were armed with placards of different inscriptions such as ‘Customs bring back our rice’ among others.Six officials among the rice sellers are currently in a closed-door meeting with the governor.