Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Yebowei Siasia tops the list of coaches who have submitted applications for Bafana Bafana of South Africa top job ahead of the 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFCON qualifiers.Feelers from Pretoria revealed that Siasia who led Nigeria to win the 2016 Rio Olympics men's football Bronze medal is pushing hard to land one of the African football's most lucrative jobs and his CV has been submitted at the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) headquarters.It has been reliably gathered that the former Flying Eagles manager is eager to prove his mettle as a top brass coach in Africa.Besides, he is keen on taking a job outside the shores of Nigeria after the late Stephen Okechukwu Keshi advised him to step out and prove his worth elsewhere if he really wants to earn respect back home.The former striker also applied for the vacant Orlando Pirates coaching job, as confirmed by football agent, Nico Mbonani.While recent reports have linked former Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz with a possible return to the team, a number of local and international coaches have shown interest in the South Africa job since SAFA’s announcement of Shakes Mashaba sacking.Meanwhile, Mashaba is said to be contesting his dismissal from Bafana through his legal team.Mbonani confirmed that Siasia’s CV has been sent to SAFA. The agent also confirmed that Siasia’s CV was forwarded to Orlando Pirates as well, with the Buccaneers still under the tutelage of Augusto Palacios on interim basis.The club is believed to be working on finding substantive coach to fill the position left by Muhsin Ertugral, who resigned in November last year.