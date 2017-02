Senate President Bukola Saraki addressed the Nigerian Labour Union protesters, promised a review of National Minimum Wage and support for the executive to get Nigeria out of recession.He said: "We are on the same side, because we all want Nigeria to be better!""I hear you! The exchange rate is high, the tension is high -- the only thing that has stayed low are your salaries.""As we continue with the budget process, we must find palliative measures. We cannot continue like this!".