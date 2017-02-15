“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” Trump said in an early morning post on Twitter.
US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russia had intervened in the US electoral process at least in part to help Republican property tycoon Trump win the November 8 election.
