Rivers State Commissioner for Urban Development Chinyere Igwe yesterday fingered former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, in the violence that marred the December 10 legislative rerun.Igwe was giving evidence before the panel of enquiry the state government set up to probe the poll.The commissioner tendered a video clip during his cross-examination to show how violence erupted during the election.Igwe accused Amaechi of masterminding the violence, adding that he wanted the result to favour All Progressives Congress (APC). The panel played the video clip.The witness said he sighted Amaechi opposite the Rivers East collation centre in Port Harcourt City Local Government.He said Amaechi allegedly ordered security operatives, led by the Commander of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Mr. Akin Fokorede, to arrest and beat him up.Although the video clip did not show Amaechi, Igwe insiste that the Transportation Minister was directly opposite the collation centre but avoided the video recording.According him, after his release from detention, he was flown abroad for treatment.Also, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman for Port Harcourt City Local Government, Mr. Ikechukwu Chinda said although nobody died in his area, some party members were allegedly brutalised by a team of policemen, led by the SARS commander.